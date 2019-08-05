Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Velma J. Hertzig, 75, of Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Edward Hertzig.
Born in Coaldale, on July 14, 1944, Velma was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Emma F. (Evans) Reese.
A 1962 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a training supervisor for the former Morgan Knitting Mill, Hometown, until it closed.
Velma is survived by a daughter, Marifrances (Mincavage) Gilbert, and her husband, Timothy J., of Lake Hauto; granddaughter, Kristina F. Gilbert of Lake Hauto; sisters, Sheryl Lindner, and her husband Ronald, of Ringtown, and Raene Sell, and her husband Bert of Tamaqua; brother, Leonard Stahler of Tamaqua; and 10 nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Joseph W. Mincavage in 1984; a brother, Lamar Rickard; and a sister, Eleanor Skelding.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, in the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the services. Call 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and 10-11 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2019
