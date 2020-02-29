|
|
Velma J.K. Kashmer
Velma J.K. Kashmer, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, while a guest at Saint Luke's Miners Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coaldale.
Born March 5, 1928 in Still Creek, she was the daughter of the late Bertrum Titus and the late Harriet Haldeman Titus. She was the wife of the late John M. Kashmer, who passed away in 1980. Her brothers, John and George Titus also died before her.
A lifelong Tamaqua resident, Velma was a homemaker and housecleaned for numerous homes in the Tamaqua area. She was a member of the Tamaqua Italian Club, as well as the South Ward Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed walking around town and liked to search for treasures at church rummage sales and yard sales.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn A. Kershetsky and her husband, Edward, of McAdoo, Nancy Bonner in Georgia, Marion Cannuli and her husband, Anthony, of Coaldale, and Margaret Knadler and her husband, Jeffrey, of Tamaqua; sons, John M. "Butch" Kashmer and his wife, Patricia, of Tamaqua, and Edward Kashmer and his companion, Monica Russup, of Tamaqua; brothers, Edward Titus and his wife, Joan, of Tamaqua, and Robert "Bucky" Derr and his wife, Rose, of Tamaqua; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Griffiths Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with Pastor Cindy White officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
To share a fond memory of Velma or offer online condolences, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 29, 2020