Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Kashmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma J.K. Kashmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma J.K. Kashmer Obituary
Velma J.K. Kashmer
Velma J.K. Kashmer, 91, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, while a guest at Saint Luke's Miners Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coaldale.
Born March 5, 1928 in Still Creek, she was the daughter of the late Bertrum Titus and the late Harriet Haldeman Titus. She was the wife of the late John M. Kashmer, who passed away in 1980. Her brothers, John and George Titus also died before her.
A lifelong Tamaqua resident, Velma was a homemaker and housecleaned for numerous homes in the Tamaqua area. She was a member of the Tamaqua Italian Club, as well as the South Ward Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed walking around town and liked to search for treasures at church rummage sales and yard sales.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn A. Kershetsky and her husband, Edward, of McAdoo, Nancy Bonner in Georgia, Marion Cannuli and her husband, Anthony, of Coaldale, and Margaret Knadler and her husband, Jeffrey, of Tamaqua; sons, John M. "Butch" Kashmer and his wife, Patricia, of Tamaqua, and Edward Kashmer and his companion, Monica Russup, of Tamaqua; brothers, Edward Titus and his wife, Joan, of Tamaqua, and Robert "Bucky" Derr and his wife, Rose, of Tamaqua; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Griffiths Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with Pastor Cindy White officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
To share a fond memory of Velma or offer online condolences, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -