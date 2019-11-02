Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Vera T. Schaffer

Vera T. Schaffer Obituary
Vera T. Schaffer
Vera T. (Lorah) Schaffer, 95, of White Street, Bowmanstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Marshall C. Schaffer, who passed in 2006.
Born in Bowmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Florence (Snell) Schaffer.
Vera was employed as a seamstress by the former Helmer Manufacturing, Bowmanstown for over 35 years, until retiring.
She was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, where she was instrumental in the Project Tuesday Group.
An original charter member of the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, she spent years cooking and participating in bazaars and fundraisers.
She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Vera enjoyed caring for her flower gardens, and attending dinner theater bus trips.
Survivors: daughter-
in-law, Ursula Schaffer of Palmerton; two grandchildren, Kim and Trevor; great-granddaughter, Miranda; sisters, Berdean Frey of Kunkletown and Ruthann Breiner of Lehighton; a brother, Elden and wife, Mary Lorah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Marshall T. Schaffer; sisters, Dolores Williams, Millicent Lilly, Christine Kroboth; and brothers, Gerald and Aladore, and a great-
granddaughter, Avery.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on Nov. 2, 2019
