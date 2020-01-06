|
Verdell A. Felter
Verdell A. (Dell) Felter, 84, of Lehighton, passed away in his home Saturday, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Norma J. (Yarian) Felter. The couple celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last February.
Born in Weissport, Dell was the son of the late Eugene A. and Catherine R. (Kromer) Felter.
Dell graduated from Lehighton High School in 1954, after which he attended Allentown Radio and TV school. He was employed as a service techni-cian for Ace Electric in Leh-ighton for many years.
He retired from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as Sergeant First Class after 23 years of service.
An active member of Zion UCC, he served on various committees and especially enjoyed working in the church kitchen during special events. Dell was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed camping and riding motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, Norma, he is survived by three children, Michelle Mertz of Jim Thorpe, Verdell A.W. Felter and Valerie Dailey, both of Lehighton; eight grandchildren, Troy, Billy, Sean, Ashley, Seth, Grant, Abby and Nick, and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Melodie Heydt, wife of Gary Heydt, of Weatherly; and niece, Janelle.
Services: are to be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Viewing, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, following the service.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the Zion UCC church kitchen fund.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020