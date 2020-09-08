1/
Verna M. Haupt
Mrs. Verna M. Haupt
Mrs. Verna M. Haupt, 95, of New Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Orwigsburg Center. She was the widow of Harold F. Haupt, who passed away on July 8, 1997.
Prior to retiring, she was a dishwasher for the former Hamburg Diner and a machine operator for the former Onyx Blouse Co., Orwigsburg.
Born in West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Katie (Smith) Snyder.
She was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg, and a life member of the Orwigsburg Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed cooking and playing cards, especially haus and pinochle.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Strauss; three brothers, Walter, Paul and Norman Snyder; a sister, Carrie Harakal; two half-brothers, John and Charles Schock; and a son-in-law, Harold "Scookie" Frye Jr.
Surviving are a son, Greg, and his wife, Kim, and a daughter, Diane Frye, both of New Ringgold; a son-in-law, Paul Strauss of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchild-ren and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Christ Church, McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, with the Rev. Mrs. Sunny L. Stock officiating. Interment, Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 17960. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Church, McKeansburg
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Christ Church, McKeansburg
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Shannon Gelson
Shannon Gelson
September 6, 2020
Read Diane and Greg,

May the Lord give you peace and comfort in the loss of your mother. Take joy in knowing she wanted to be with the Lord. Your mom was a great friend to my mom, Betty. I was glad when they got to become room mates at Orwigsburg Center. Your mom's faith in God always remained strong which made her so inspirational. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Love,
Nancy Schafer
Nancy Schafer
September 6, 2020
Diane, Joanne and Greg, sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Always remember her as being the calming influence in a houseful of teenagers, both her own and their friends. Hope you remember her for the good time you spent with her. Take care and may God Bless.
Luke McLaughlin
