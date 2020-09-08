Read Diane and Greg,



May the Lord give you peace and comfort in the loss of your mother. Take joy in knowing she wanted to be with the Lord. Your mom was a great friend to my mom, Betty. I was glad when they got to become room mates at Orwigsburg Center. Your mom's faith in God always remained strong which made her so inspirational. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.



Love,

Nancy Schafer

