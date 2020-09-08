Mrs. Verna M. Haupt
Mrs. Verna M. Haupt, 95, of New Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Orwigsburg Center. She was the widow of Harold F. Haupt, who passed away on July 8, 1997.
Prior to retiring, she was a dishwasher for the former Hamburg Diner and a machine operator for the former Onyx Blouse Co., Orwigsburg.
Born in West Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Katie (Smith) Snyder.
She was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg, and a life member of the Orwigsburg Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed cooking and playing cards, especially haus and pinochle.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Strauss; three brothers, Walter, Paul and Norman Snyder; a sister, Carrie Harakal; two half-brothers, John and Charles Schock; and a son-in-law, Harold "Scookie" Frye Jr.
Surviving are a son, Greg, and his wife, Kim, and a daughter, Diane Frye, both of New Ringgold; a son-in-law, Paul Strauss of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchild-ren and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Christ Church, McKeansburg, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, with the Rev. Mrs. Sunny L. Stock officiating. Interment, Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Call 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 17960. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
