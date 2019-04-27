Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Barlieb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon A. Barlieb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon A. Barlieb Obituary
Vernon A. Barlieb
Vernon A. Barlieb, 84, of Kunkletown, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
He was the loving husband of Marietta S. (Mummey) Barlieb. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Kunkletown, he was the son of the late Herman Barlieb and the late Verna (Gower) Barlieb.
Vernon was a special education supervisor for Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 in Schnecksville for 26 years before retiring in 1994. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from East Stroudsburg University and later graduated with a master's degree in psychology from Lehigh University. After retirement, his true passion was his community, as he was an overwhelming lover of his community and conservation. He was dedicated to preserving where he grew up and lived his entire life. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Christopher V. Barlieb, of Kunkletown; a brother, Leon H. Barlieb, of Kunkletown; and a sister, Gladys Lindenmoyer, of Palmerton.
Service: A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Burial will follow on Wednesday in the privacy of the family at St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now