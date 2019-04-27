Vernon A. Barlieb

Vernon A. Barlieb, 84, of Kunkletown, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He was the loving husband of Marietta S. (Mummey) Barlieb. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in June.

Born in Kunkletown, he was the son of the late Herman Barlieb and the late Verna (Gower) Barlieb.

Vernon was a special education supervisor for Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 in Schnecksville for 26 years before retiring in 1994. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from East Stroudsburg University and later graduated with a master's degree in psychology from Lehigh University. After retirement, his true passion was his community, as he was an overwhelming lover of his community and conservation. He was dedicated to preserving where he grew up and lived his entire life. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Christopher V. Barlieb, of Kunkletown; a brother, Leon H. Barlieb, of Kunkletown; and a sister, Gladys Lindenmoyer, of Palmerton.

Service: A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Burial will follow on Wednesday in the privacy of the family at St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.