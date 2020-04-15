Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Vernon L. Rumley Sr.

Vernon L. Rumley Sr. Obituary
Vernon L.
Rumley Sr.
Vernon L. Rumley Sr., 81, of Bear Creek Lakes, Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, 17th and Chew streets, Allentown.
He was the husband of Carol (Foster) Rumley. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in March.
Born in Kansas City, MO, he was the son of the late Otto J. and Lela E. (Aldred) Rumley.
Vern had been a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1976.
After serving he worked in the parts department at the former Jim Thorpe Auto Supply Inc. for 20 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Vernon Jr. and Steven, both of Jim Thorpe; and three grandsons.
Service: Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2020
