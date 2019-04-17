Mrs. Veronica A. Bazik

Mrs. Veronica A. "Ronnie" Bazik, 89, of Lansford, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in her residence. She was the widow of Michael S. Bazik, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2010.

She worked as a reading aide and teaching assist-

ant at the former St. Michael's Parochial School, Lansford, and then for the Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit preschool class in Jim Thorpe.

Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Michael P. Serina and Caroline (Cech) Serina.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former St. Ann's Catholic High School, Lansford.

She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, where she was very active as a lector, Eucharistic minister and choir member.

She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Ronnie was the current district president of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association's (FCSLA) Eastern PA Frances Jakabcin District; current president of local branches S140 and J46 of FCSLA; a former member of the National Court Appeals; member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society; former president of the Panther Valley Golden Agers Club; and former president of the Panther Valley Daughters of Mary.

Ronnie's family would like to recognize and give a special thank you to her caregivers: the nurses and aides from In Home Referral, and to her very special neighbors, Mary and Mike Kennedy. Also, many thanks to her team of local "Angels" who helped her stay independent, the DePuy family, Mike and Joan Suzadail, the Kamms, Louise Dunstan, Pat McHugh, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Gwen Collevechio.

Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Bazik of Reading; a son, Michael Bazik, and his wife, Ann, of Drexel Hill; two grandchildren, Nicole, wife of John Danise of Gaithersburg, MD, and Matthew Bazik, and his wife, Haylee, of Sarasota, FL; a great-grandson, Sean Danise; a brother, Frank Serina, and his wife, Ann, of Fayetteville; a sister, Mary O'Neill of Allentown; a sister-in-law Eleanor, wife of George Zick of Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Cyril, Michael and Methodius; and two sisters, Esther Giles and Sister Brenda, MSC.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial noon Monday, April 22, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Monday in the church. The Rosary Group will meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. Monday to pray the rosary. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Skrabak-Parambo, 210 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. Online condolences may be signed at

www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary