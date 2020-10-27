1/1
Vertie L. Stahler
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vertie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vertie L. Stahler
Vertie L. "Susie" Stahler, beloved wife, mother, and sister, of New Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton, at 81 years of age.
Born in 1939 in Onslow County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lula (McLean) Roch-elle.
She was also pre-deceas-ed by sisters, Thelma Roch-elle, Julia Swinson and Nellie Rochelle; brothers, Clyde "CB", Cline, Elmer, Reuben and Earl.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Paul F. Stahler; daughters, Kim R. Stahler, wife of John A. Zukowski, of Reading, and Kelly R. Kichline, wife of Scott M. Kichline, of Henderson, NV; grandson, Dexter S. Kichline of Henderson, NV; brother, Lenwood R. Rochelle, and his wife Tonya, of Jacksonville, NC; and sister, Elaine Johnson of Jacksonville, NC; many nieces and nephews.
A Southern Belle, Susie graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, NC. Susie's enduring strength and courage was formed early in her life after she suffered two devastating car accidents before her 20th birthday and faced numerous medical complications during her life.
After marrying Paul in 1965, Susie moved to Pennsylvania and established her life built around being a good wife and mother. A Girl Scout volunteer, Susie liked cooking, gardening, canning and listening to music.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Susie can be expressed by visiting www.griffiths-funeralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold
2066 West Penn Pike
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-5884
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. - New Ringgold

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved