Vertie L. Stahler
Vertie L. "Susie" Stahler, beloved wife, mother, and sister, of New Ringgold, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lehighton, at 81 years of age.
Born in 1939 in Onslow County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lula (McLean) Roch-elle.
She was also pre-deceas-ed by sisters, Thelma Roch-elle, Julia Swinson and Nellie Rochelle; brothers, Clyde "CB", Cline, Elmer, Reuben and Earl.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Paul F. Stahler; daughters, Kim R. Stahler, wife of John A. Zukowski, of Reading, and Kelly R. Kichline, wife of Scott M. Kichline, of Henderson, NV; grandson, Dexter S. Kichline of Henderson, NV; brother, Lenwood R. Rochelle, and his wife Tonya, of Jacksonville, NC; and sister, Elaine Johnson of Jacksonville, NC; many nieces and nephews.
A Southern Belle, Susie graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, NC. Susie's enduring strength and courage was formed early in her life after she suffered two devastating car accidents before her 20th birthday and faced numerous medical complications during her life.
After marrying Paul in 1965, Susie moved to Pennsylvania and established her life built around being a good wife and mother. A Girl Scout volunteer, Susie liked cooking, gardening, canning and listening to music.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Susie can be expressed by visiting www.griffiths-funeralhomes.com
