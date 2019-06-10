Vincent Hydro Sr.

Vincent Hydro Sr., 89, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Joan (Ulshafer) Hydro, who preceded him in death in 2006.

He worked for 35 years as a federal worker at the Toby-hanna Army Depot, working in many different capacities, with his last position being in calibrations.

Born in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Hanisuk) Hydro.

He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, where he was a devoted member all his life.

Vince enjoyed working on electronics over the years and used to repair televisions, and greatly enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Surviving are two sons, Vince Jr., and his wife, Nanette, of Jim Thorpe, and James of Easton; two daughters, Irene, wife of Scott Downey of Harrisburg, and Ann, wife of Jim Yusella of Summit Hill; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by a daughter, MaryAnn Galgoci, and her husband, Richard Galgoci, in 2018; three brothers, Paul, Michael and Nicholas; four sisters, Mary Homick, Anna Pituch, Irene Katchen and Agnes Rohrbach; and a great-granddaughter.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home, 18240.