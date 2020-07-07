1/1
Vincent N. Dieter
1934 - 2020
Vincent N.
Dieter
Vincent N. Dieter, 85, of Walnutport, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Judith A. (Reitz) Dieter. They were married on May 28, 1977.
He was presid-ent/own-er of Dieter's Found-ry, Cherryville, and Dieter's Snowmobile Shop, Berlinsville. His last business venture was Lehigh Machine, Inc., which he and Judy operated together.
Born in Cherryville on July 21, 1934, he was a son of the late C. Leon and Gladys (Oplinger) Dieter.
A talented high school baseball player, he still holds the record for highest batting average for Northampton Area High School at .591.
Vince was a graduate of Muhlenberg College with a degree in business.
He served our country honorably and proudly as a member of the U.S. Army.
Vince was a trustee for the former Palmerton Hospital and a board director for the former First Lehigh Bank, Walnutport.
He enjoyed coaching his son's Lehigh Township Little League teams.
He was a long time Dodgers fan and avid snowmobiler, and his favorite mode of transportation was his Kubota and John Deere tractors.
Vince's greatest passion was taking care of his property.
He was a "Hero" to many.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son Scott, and his wife, Kelly, of Huntington Beach, CA; a daughter Karen of Ogdensburg, N.Y.; a brother, the Rev. Paul D., and his wife, Jane, of Easton, MD; numerous nieces and nephews; and his wife's close-knit family who greatly enriched his life.
He was also predeceased by a brother Carl; and a sister Jean, wife of Lloyd Liggit.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035, or the Northampton Food Bank, 1601 Canal St., Northampton, PA 18067.


Published in Times News on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Dear Judy and all who loved Vince,
So sorry for the loss of your beloved. My heart is sad for your broken heart. May the Lord above bring you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Linda Ernhoffer
Friend
July 7, 2020
Condolences to Judy and Family. Vince was one of the good guys. He will not be forgotten.

Steve and MonnaLou Henninger
Stephen R Henninger
July 7, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 6, 2020
