Vincent Pavlick

Vincent Pavlick, 87, of Summit Hill, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital Geriatric Center, Coaldale. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Klingler) Pavlick, who passed away on March 1, 2000.

He worked for the PBNE Railroad in Bethlehem for many years.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Pusch) Pavlick.

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.

Surviving are three daughters, Marian of Summit Hill, Gayle, wife of Shawn Chromiak of Coaldale, and Amanda of Bartonsville; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Steven and Francis; and six sisters, Annie McHale, Helen Yacobowsky, Mil Scrbacic, Marian Pavlick, Eva Pavlick and Aggie Norton.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in his name may be made to the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambo

