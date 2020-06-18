Violet A. Nihen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet A. Nihen
Violet A. (Kosciolek), 88, formerly of Summit Hill, died on June 11, 2020, at the Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia.
Daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Grezik) Kosciolek, she was the widow of Donald R. Nihen and was predeceased by her son Donald R. Nihen Jr.
She made her home with her daughter and
son-in-law, Denise and Mark Toole, since her husband's death. She is also survived by three grandchildren.
Violet was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church, Summit Hill.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved