Violet A. Nihen
Violet A. (Kosciolek), 88, formerly of Summit Hill, died on June 11, 2020, at the Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia.
Daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Grezik) Kosciolek, she was the widow of Donald R. Nihen and was predeceased by her son Donald R. Nihen Jr.
She made her home with her daughter and
son-in-law, Denise and Mark Toole, since her husband's death. She is also survived by three grandchildren.
Violet was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church, Summit Hill.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Violet A. (Kosciolek), 88, formerly of Summit Hill, died on June 11, 2020, at the Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia.
Daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Grezik) Kosciolek, she was the widow of Donald R. Nihen and was predeceased by her son Donald R. Nihen Jr.
She made her home with her daughter and
son-in-law, Denise and Mark Toole, since her husband's death. She is also survived by three grandchildren.
Violet was a parishioner at St. Joseph's Church, Summit Hill.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 18, 2020.