Violet C. Kromer
Violet C. Kromer, 98, of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Slate Belt Health & Rehab, Bangor.
She was the loving wife of the late Roy Kromer and the late Alton Borger.
Born in North Bangor, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Weidman Sr. and the late Minnie (Brewer) Weidman.
Violet was a member of St. Matthew's UCC Church in Kunkletown.
She was a cook at the former Horse Head Inn in Palmerton for more than 10 years. Prior to that and after her cooking career, she worked at local blouse mills. She was a former volunteer at the Kunkletown Fire Company. Violet will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Borger and his wife, Sandra, of Nazareth; a stepdaughter, Karen George and her husband, Jay Franklin of Kunkletown; two sisters, Dorothy Brewen of Wind Gap and Shirley Sylvester of Bangor; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren;
11 great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her late husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Wahrmann; a brother, Floyd Weidman Jr.; five sisters, Marion, Ruth, Esther, Mildred and Joyce; and a great-grandchild, Samantha Agins.
Services: A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Matthew's UCC Church in Kunkletown. Church services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 14, 2019