1/
Violet C. Kropf
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Violet C. Kropf
Mrs. Violet C. Kropf, 87, of Andreas, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of Peter R. Kropf Sr.
She was a devoted homemaker and a dedicated mother and wife.
Born in Walnutport, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara (Dotter) Strohl.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington, the Lehighton American Legion, Andreas Sporting Club, East Penn Sporting Club and Slatington Skeet Club. Violet enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and having a good time dancing.
Surviving are a son, Shonn Thomas, of Andreas; a daughter, Ginger, wife of William Kirkland in Tennessee; three grandchildren, including Tina, wife of Mark Grady; six great-grandchildren, seven great-greatgrandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Peter Jr.; five brothers, George, Roy, Milton, Lewis and Elmer; and six sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth, Cassilia, Daisey, Irene and Dorothy.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at
www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved