Mrs. Violet C. KropfMrs. Violet C. Kropf, 87, of Andreas, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of Peter R. Kropf Sr.She was a devoted homemaker and a dedicated mother and wife.Born in Walnutport, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara (Dotter) Strohl.She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington, the Lehighton American Legion, Andreas Sporting Club, East Penn Sporting Club and Slatington Skeet Club. Violet enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and having a good time dancing.Surviving are a son, Shonn Thomas, of Andreas; a daughter, Ginger, wife of William Kirkland in Tennessee; three grandchildren, including Tina, wife of Mark Grady; six great-grandchildren, seven great-greatgrandchildren and nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by a son, Peter Jr.; five brothers, George, Roy, Milton, Lewis and Elmer; and six sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth, Cassilia, Daisey, Irene and Dorothy.Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at