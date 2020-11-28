Violet Grace Holtzer

Violet Grace Holtzer, mother, grandmother, sister, formally of Palmerton, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.

Violet, at the age of 91, was a resident of Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Lehighton.

Violet was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

Born June 3, 1929, in Hatchery, she was the daughter of Clayton and Mamie (Meinhart) Strohl.

She was employed as a presser for Barson and Bishop, Weissport; Ike George and LAR Sportswear, both in Palmerton.

Surviving are a daughter, Peggy of Bowmanstown wife of Paul Kleintop Sr., (deceased 2012). companion, William Lipics; grandson, Daniel of Lehighton; a brother, Carl and his wife, Joan, of Allentown; brother-in-law, Milton Solt of Bowmanstown.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Danton, on Dec. 24, 2006; and her sister, Mabel Solt; and brother, Clayton Jr.

Service: Private. Burial at Towamensing Cemetery.

Contributions in her honor may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 Ore St., Bowmanstown, PA 18030.





