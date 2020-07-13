Violet I Frey
Violet I. Frey, beloved mother and grandmother. of South Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born South Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Leroy and Stella (Kunkel) Schaeffer. She was also predeceased by her husband Walter Tomas Frey; and sister, Grace Serfass.
Surviving are daughter, Lori A. Kammerdiener, and her husband Robert, with whom she resided; granddaughter, Erika Mullin; and niece, Cara Serfass.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Violet retired from the former Atlas Powder Company of Reynolds after 42 years of service. Violet enjoyed her home and spending time with her family.
Service: Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Interment will be in
Sky-View Memorial, Hometown.
Memorials in her name to Tamaqua/Carbon America Cancer Society
, 33 W. Ridge St. Lansford, PA 18232; or Ruth Steinert S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.