Violet L. Farrell, beloved wife, cherished mother, adoring grandmother, of Brook Lane, Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice in Bethlehem at the age of 85.
Born Thursday, Jan. 24, 1935, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Homer) Dreisbach. She was also predeceased by brothers, Donald, Arthur and William Dreisbach.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ronald F. Farrell Sr.; son, Ronald F. Farrell Jr., and his wife Roxanne, of Tamaqua; daughter, Diane M. Canfield of Vancouver, WA; brother, Carl Dreisbach of Tamaqua; sister, Beatrice Holmberg of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Timothy, Natalie, Leslie and Zack; and great-grandchildren, Salvatore, Hailey, Jack, Elyse, Kyle, Wyatt and Isaiah.
A 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Violet worked in the textile industry for many years. She was a good cook, however, mostly enjoyed time spent with family.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 16, 2020.
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
