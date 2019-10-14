|
|
Violet Marczyk
Violet Marczyk, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
She was seamstress for the former Kay Jay Pants Company, Nesquehoning, until retiring.
Born in Nesquehon-ing, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Lehonchak) Marczyk.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-
nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Porembo, Frances Hasting, Martha Yatsko and Mary Sabo; and three brothers, Joseph, Frank and John.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18229. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019