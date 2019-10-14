Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Marczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Marczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Marczyk Obituary
Violet Marczyk
Violet Marczyk, 91, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
She was seamstress for the former Kay Jay Pants Company, Nesquehoning, until retiring.
Born in Nesquehon-ing, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Lehonchak) Marczyk.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-
nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Porembo, Frances Hasting, Martha Yatsko and Mary Sabo; and three brothers, Joseph, Frank and John.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18229. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now