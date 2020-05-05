|
|
Virginia A. Parano
Virginia A. Parano, 91, formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Old Orchard Health Care Center, Easton.
Born in Nesquehoning, she was a daughter of the late Frank S. and Maria G. (Mastrelia) Parano.
She was employed as a seamstress for Kiddie Kloes and many other factories throughout the area retiring in 1993.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Nesquehoning, and now a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Theresa Cerimele, Mary Settle, Philomena Damian and Lucy Parano; and brothers Edward, James, Frank, Robert and Joseph Parano.
Service: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020