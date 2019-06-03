Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St John XXIII R.C.C
301 Pine Broad Street
Tamaqua, FL
Virginia C.
Stevens-Subolish
Virginia C. (Kowalik) Stevens-Subolish, wife, mother, sister, of Fairview Street Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at home in the loving care of her husband of 29 years, Emil M. Subolish, at the age of 70.
Born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1948, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Francis C. and Elizabeth T. (Jadosh) Ko-walik.
Surviving are daughter, Lynn Connolly, and her husband Dan, of Ruckersville, VA; sister, Elizabeth Sabol, wife of Edward, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Stephanie, James, Nicholas and Joshua; niece, Brenda Sabol, and nephew, Eddie Sabol.
A 1966 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Virginia was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua. She was a homemaker.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, in St John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment St. Casimir's R.C.C. Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Memorials in her name to: St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Virginia can be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on June 3, 2019
