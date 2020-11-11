Mrs. Virginia F. RehrigMrs. Virginia F. "Ginny" Rehrig, 81, formerly of Franklin Township and Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 6, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Troy A. Rehrig in Somerdale, NJ.She was the wife of the late Norman E. Rehrig Sr., who died on July 5, 2011.Born in Coaldale, on Monday, June 26, 1939, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Mae (Leiden) Smith.Prior to her retirement she was employed as a cashier at Thrift Drug-Carbon Plaza for many years."Ginny" was an active member of Peoples Evangelical Congregatonal Church, East Weissport, where she was a member of the People's Church Prayer Group and taught Bible School. She volunteered her time as a Den Mother/Leader for the Cub Scouts and assisted her husband with the Boy Scouts. She was an active member and participant and also volunteered her time at the Lehighton Senior Center.In her spare time, she enjoyed Bingo, the casino's, and camping with her loving family at Promised Land Lake and Knoebel's Grove.Surviving are her son Troy A. Rehrig, and his wife Sandra, of Somerdale, NJ; two sisters, Georgine, wife of Kenneth Esrang, of Franklin Township, and Jacqueline, wife of Vincent Krebs Sr., of Jim Thorpe; six grandchildren, Bradley, Beth, Michael, Samantha, Christopher, Stephanie, a great-grandchild, Emma; nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a son, Norman A. Rehrig Jr., on June 1, 2020; two sisters, Frances Behler and Mary Feuerstein; and a brother, Marvin Smith.Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. in the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Robt. C. Timlin officiating. Call 10-11:30 a.m. Private interment. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Facemasks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others attending may offer their sympathies as well.Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Faith Alive UMC, 678 Pine St., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at