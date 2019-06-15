Virginia Humphries

Virginia "Ginny" Harriet Humphries passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital in Erie on Jan. 16, 2019, at the age of 95.

She was born in Royal Oaks, Michigan to Dorothy Carr H. Anderson on Jan. 24, 1923.

Ginny grew up in the state of Iowa. She graduated from Swaledale High School, Mason City Junior College, both in Iowa, and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. She was proud of the affiliation that the nursing school had with the widely respected Mayo Clinic.

After receiving her RN degree, she accepted a position in Virginia as an operating room nurse. It was during this time that President Franklin Roosevelt urged nurses to join a branch of the service to provide their needed skills since World War II was in progress. Feeling that the president was speaking directly to her, Ginny joined the Army Nurse Corps where she held the rank of Lieutenant.

While stationed in St. Louis, Missouri, she met a young serviceman, Dr. William "Bill" Humphries, whom she married on Dec. 1, 1945. They settled in Mahoning Valley to raise their family when Bill joined his father's dental practice in Lehighton.

After Bill's death, Virginia moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. While in Scottsdale, she thoroughly enjoyed her retirement and made many friends.

She was an avid golfer, worldwide traveler, opera subscriber, daily morning swimmer and lifelong learner. Ginny returned to Pennsylvania in October 2018.

She was predeceased by her mother, her two sisters: Mary Elizabeth Winter and Anjean Chrystal; her in-laws: Dr. Joseph and Dorothy Humphries; and her beloved husband, Bill.

She is survived by two daughters: Marianne (Peter) Vanghel and Catherine (William) Glecos; two grandchildren: Stephanie Glecos (Andrew) Otterson and Elizabeth Glecos (Victor) Tan; and four great-grandchildren: David and Julia Tan, and Owen and Alice Otterson.

Services: A family graveside service was held on June 14. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

www.dylanandgavinsrainbow.com.