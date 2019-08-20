|
Virginia J. Anthony
Virginia J. Anthony, 88, a lifelong resident of Kunkletown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 18, at home.
Virginia was the loving wife of the late Raymond A. Anth-ony, who passed away Jan. 7, 2013.
She was born in Kunkletown on June 12, 1931, daughter of the late John W. and Mary (George) Smith.
Virginia had worked as a seamstress for Deeville in Kunkletown for over 20 years until retiring and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
She was a member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ in Kunkletown, where she was a member of the laymen's fellowship.
Virginia was also a member of the Chestnut Ridge Senior Citizens and the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company.
We have been blessed with the presence of Virginia in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children, Sharon Solt, and her husband William, of Kunkletown, Ray D. Anthony, and his wife Karen, of Kunkletown, and Beth Thompson, and her husband Arthur, of Drexel Hill. She was the loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Julie Solt, Meredith Capuano and husband Clifford, Jerome Solt and wife Megan, Marc Anthony and fiancée Jen Kwasnica, Samuel Anthony and his wife Emily, Evelyn Coen, Emma Chase and her husband Ryan, Angelina Thompson, Brooke Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Madisson, Delainey, Callan, Ayden, Cheyenne, Lennie, Abigail, Josephine, Eli and Rowan and one great-great-grandchild, Titus.
She is also survived by two brothers, Ellis Smith of Kunkletown and Franklin Smith, and his wife Donna, of Saylorsburg.
In addition to her husband Raymond, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Anthony.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkletown with
the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday from noon until time of service in the church. Interment will be in the St. Matthew's Cemetery in Kunkletown at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Virginia J. Anthony to: St, Matthew's UCC Laymen's Fellowship, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2019