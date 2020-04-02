|
|
Mrs. Virginia M.
Anglemyer
Mrs. Virginia M. Anglemyer, 73, of Polk Township, Kunkletown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Anglemyer, who passed away on July 15, 2008.
She worked as a clerk at the Indian Mountain Golf Club, Kresgeville, for many years.
Born in East Stroudsburg on Dec. 24, 1946, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Virginia M. (Megargel) Stiff.
She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, where she was a former member of the council.
We have been blessed with the presence of Virginia in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children, Rick Anglemyer, and his wife, Laura, Jean Smith, and her husband, Bernie, and Rose Arace, and her husband, Joe, all of Kunkletown. She was the loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Rebecca and Tucker Anglemyer, Ashley, Skye and Bernie Smith, Elizabeth and Katelin Arace and Jiovonni Vesga; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Vesga. She is also survived by a cousin, Thomas LaBar of Mountainhome.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Vance D. Anglemyer; and a sister, Leslie Ann Borger.
Service: With the circumstances in our community, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058, or the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, 1426 Rt. 209, Gilbert, PA 18331. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 2, 2020