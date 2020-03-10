|
Virginia M. Dunbar
Virginia M. "Ginny" Dunbar, 93, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Saturday, March 7, at The Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehigh-
ton. She was the widow of James E. Dunbar, who passed away April 15, 1977.
Born in Elkton, MD, she was a daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Emily Mae (Loller) Biggs.
She was a 1943 graduate of Cecilton High School, MD, and received her RN from the Delaware Hospital of Nursing in Wilmington, DE.
In her career as a registered nurse, she worked her entire 27 years at the Palmerton Hospital before retiring.
Ginny was an avid volunteer and was very proud to have received a Community Hero award from the Mauch Chunk Trust Company. She was very kind, caring, energetic and always willing to help.
She was a member of the Jim Thorpe Lioness Club, Quilting Club and WELCA of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, and Jim Thorpe Women's Club.
She was a longtime volunteer nurse for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile and a member of the Friends of the Dimmick Memorial Library, Jim Thorpe.
She loved both her family and her church family.
Survivors: Son, James R. Dunbar, and wife Karen, of Jim Thorpe; grandchildren, Emma Dunbar, Dane Skrimkovsky; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Doris Long; and brother, Nelson Biggs.
Service: Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St. Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Viewing, 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Memorial donations in her name may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Mar. 10, 2020