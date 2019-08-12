Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Houser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Frances Houser


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Frances Houser Obituary
W. Frances Houser
W. Frances Houser, 84, formerly of New Ringgold, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hometown Nursing Center.
Frances was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Jan. 16, 1935, to the late Alexander and Claire (Hamilton) Tobin. She married her late husband, Stephen H. Houser Jr. in 1957.
Although she worked for the government many years ago as a stenographer, she was best known for her devotion to family and friends.
Frances loved playing card games with anyone who would learn, writing letters to loved ones at a distance and cooking delicious meals for all who entered her home. She had a love of music, laughter, and especially reveled in being a "Nana."
Surviving her are her children Stephen H. (Joan) Houser III of West Virginia, Colin A. Houser of New Ringgold, Francine (Brian) Clouser of Barnesville, and Philip (Jill) Houser of Hazleton; 10 grandchildren, Colin T., Jessica, Cody, Chase, Caleb, Camron, Ariana, Carly, Cayden and Alessandra; and a great-
grandson Samuel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Alex, Hughie, Vince, Thomas, and Charles; and a sister Mary (Tobin) Yanchus.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow services. Call Monday, Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10-11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now