|
|
W. Frances Houser
W. Frances Houser, 84, formerly of New Ringgold, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hometown Nursing Center.
Frances was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Jan. 16, 1935, to the late Alexander and Claire (Hamilton) Tobin. She married her late husband, Stephen H. Houser Jr. in 1957.
Although she worked for the government many years ago as a stenographer, she was best known for her devotion to family and friends.
Frances loved playing card games with anyone who would learn, writing letters to loved ones at a distance and cooking delicious meals for all who entered her home. She had a love of music, laughter, and especially reveled in being a "Nana."
Surviving her are her children Stephen H. (Joan) Houser III of West Virginia, Colin A. Houser of New Ringgold, Francine (Brian) Clouser of Barnesville, and Philip (Jill) Houser of Hazleton; 10 grandchildren, Colin T., Jessica, Cody, Chase, Caleb, Camron, Ariana, Carly, Cayden and Alessandra; and a great-
grandson Samuel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Alex, Hughie, Vince, Thomas, and Charles; and a sister Mary (Tobin) Yanchus.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow services. Call Monday, Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10-11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 12, 2019