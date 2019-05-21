Wade G. Wertman

Wade G. Wertman passed away on May 16, 2019, at the age of 39.

He was the beloved husband of Mary (Ladd); loving father of Elizabeth and Landon; cherished son of Lorraine (Moyer) and the late Gordon Wertman Jr.; dear brother of Wendy (Wertman) Smith (Russell); the

son-in-law of Sam and Mary Ladd; brother-in-law of Jennifer Rivera (Louie), Amy McKenna (Chris), Katie Dolbow (Mike), Samantha Husak (Jeff) and Sam Ladd (Jaime).

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his cat, Scout.

Wade was a 1998 graduate of Palmerton Area High School and a 2003 of the Pennsylvania State University.

He was employed by New Jersey American Water as a planning engineer.

Wade enjoyed hunting, Penn State football, playing golf, cigars and the Eagles.

Service: Relatives and friends are invited to Wade's life celebration today, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, May 22, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at John F. Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, and to his funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road, Philadelphia. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Wade's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, at www.chop.edu or at 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Published in Times News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary