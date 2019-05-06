Walter A.W. Oertner

Walter A.W. Oertner, 83, of Slatington, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Inpatient Hospice Unit of the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Doris Anna (Bachman) Oertner. They were married on July 14, 1956.

Prior to retir-ing, he was em-ployed by Tark-ett, wh-ere he worked in the printing department.

Born in Germany on Dec. 23, 1935, he was a son of the late Robert and Gertrude (Bleu) Oertner.

He was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington.

Oertner was instrumental in the forming of the Suburban Little League Baseball team.

Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Richard W., and his wife, Betty K., of Palmerton, David L. of Whitehall and Keith R., and his wife, Sharon, of Schnecksville; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Tiffany, Lauren, Jackie, Missy and Aimee, and her husband, Josh; two sisters, Rosalie, wife of Jay Hollenbach of Brockton, and Maryann, wife of Larry Ulrich of Orefield; four brothers, Willie, and his wife, Kay, and Conroy, and his wife, Doris, both of Tamaqua, Siegfried, and his wife, Carol, of Slatington, and Kurt, and his wife, Joyce, of Orefield; and many nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Interment, Union Cemetery, Slatington. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St., Slatington, PA 18080.