Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
2 E. Catawissa St.
Nesquehoning, PA
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
2 E. Catawissa St.
Nesquehoning, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
2 E. Catawissa St.
Nesquehoning, PA
Walter E. Strohl Obituary
Walter E. Strohl Sr.
Walter E. Strohl Sr., 82, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Margaret (Hrinda) Strohl. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 15.
Born in Nesquehoning, he was the son of the late Irene Mae Hawk-
Kravlek and the late Charles Strohl.
He was employed as a machinist for Bonney Forge Corps in Allentown for 34 years until retiring.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the cold war.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Nesquehoning.
Walter was also a life member and past commander of the Nesquehoning American Legion, a member of the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008 and a member of the Nesquehoning Conservation Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, New York Yankee and NASCAR fan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Pamela Ann Keegan, and her husband George, of Jim Thorpe; sons Walter E. Jr. of Nesquehoning, and his companion Sheila Barrall, and Jeffery A. of Nesquehoning; a granddaughter Sierra Marie Keegan; two nieces Michelle Hrinda and Nicole Greenberg; and a furry friend Buttons.
Service: A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Zion Lutheran Church, 2 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, with Pastor Cindy White officiating. Military interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call Wednesday 6-8 p,m. and Thursday 9:30-11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019
