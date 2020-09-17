Walter Hussar

Walter Hussar, 71, of Lake Harmony, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in his home.

Before retiring, he was an equipment maintenance technician for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation.

A son of the late Frederick and Lydia Amelia (Everitt) Hussar, he served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief in the Vietnam War.

He was confirmed at Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Jim Thorpe.

Walter had a love for cars, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed his many friendships in his community.

Surviving are two siblings, Darlene Dierkes of Jim Thorpe and Bill Hussar of Summit Hill.

He was also predeceased by a brother Fritz and a sister Joann Hussar.

Service: All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.





