1/
Walter Hussar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Hussar
Walter Hussar, 71, of Lake Harmony, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in his home.
Before retiring, he was an equipment maintenance technician for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation.
A son of the late Frederick and Lydia Amelia (Everitt) Hussar, he served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief in the Vietnam War.
He was confirmed at Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Jim Thorpe.
Walter had a love for cars, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed his many friendships in his community.
Surviving are two siblings, Darlene Dierkes of Jim Thorpe and Bill Hussar of Summit Hill.
He was also predeceased by a brother Fritz and a sister Joann Hussar.
Service: All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved