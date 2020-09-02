1/
Walter J. Dobosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter J. Dobosh
Walter J. Dobosh, 75, of Bear Creek, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his home where he resided under the loving care of his Redco family.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Walter and Stephanie (Slog) Dobosh.
He was a free spirit who faced many challenges in his life head on and projected love and energy to those who truly knew and understood him. He mostly loved music and going for rides.
Surviving are his brothers, Robert Dobosh and Thomas Dobosh; sisters, Barbara Dobosh and Mary Soto, wife of Rick Soto; a nephew, Jared Soto; and his cat, Oreo.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Dobosh.
Service: Funeral service is Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Contributions, in Walter's memory, may be made to the Friends of Lansford Pool, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved