Walter J. Dobosh
Walter J. Dobosh, 75, of Bear Creek, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his home where he resided under the loving care of his Redco family.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Walter and Stephanie (Slog) Dobosh.
He was a free spirit who faced many challenges in his life head on and projected love and energy to those who truly knew and understood him. He mostly loved music and going for rides.
Surviving are his brothers, Robert Dobosh and Thomas Dobosh; sisters, Barbara Dobosh and Mary Soto, wife of Rick Soto; a nephew, Jared Soto; and his cat, Oreo.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Dobosh.
Service: Funeral service is Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Contributions, in Walter's memory, may be made to the Friends of Lansford Pool, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.