Walter J. Frisch
Walter J. "Chuck" Frisch, 85, of Germansville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in the Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall. He was the husband of the late Bette J. (Handwerk) Frisch.
He was employed by the former Coplay Cement Co. for 35 years before retiring in 1995.
Born in North Coplay on June 16, 1934, he was a son of the late Frank and Gisella (Haber) Frisch.
Active in the life of his church, Walter was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, Slatington, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
An avid outdoorsman, he was a longtime member of the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club and the Heidelberg Game Protective Association.
Surviving are three daughters, Cathy E. Poust of Macungie, Caroleen B. Frassinelli (Paul) of Anderson, S.C., and Colette J. Wint (Paul) of Hellertown; two sons, Walter F. Frisch (Kelly) and John J. Frisch, both of Germansville; a sister, Dorothy Molchany of Coplay; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 633 W. Washington St., Slatington. Interment, parish cemetery. Call 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Heintzelman Funeral Home, 4906 Rt. 309, Schnecksville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Family Promise of the Lehigh Valley, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 23, 2019