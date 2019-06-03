Walter W. Walk

Walter W. Walk of Danielsville passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Convalescent Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of Betty (Silfies) Walk and the late Margaret (Borger) Walk. He achieved the age of 100 earlier this year.

He worked for 40 years in the boiler house at the former New Jersey Zinc Co., Palmerton, retiring in 1981.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Arthur and Edna (Gower) Walk.

He was a member of Christ UCC, Little Moore.

He loved to fish and hunt, and lived much of each year at Lake Wallenpaupack and in Florida.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Mrs. Carol Borger; a stepdaughter Carol, wife of Larry Kocher; four stepsons, Donald, and his wife, Geraldine, Gordon, Daniel, and his wife, Clare, and David, and his wife, Jill; and many grand- and step-grandchildren, great-grand- and step-great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by a daughter, Geraldine VanBuskirk; a brother, Arthur; and a sister, Evelyn.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, Christ UCC, 913 South Mink Road, Danielsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.