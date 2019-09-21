|
|
Wanda Joy Carol
Johannides
Wanda Joy Carol (Neifert) Johannides, of New Ringgold, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home after a nine-year courageous battle against cancer at the age of 54.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1964, in Potts-
ville, she is survived by husband Frederick B. Johannides; mother, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney, and her husband, James P., of New Ringgold; sons, Joshua Paul Pipetti, and his wife, Jamie, of Montgomery, James Gabriel Pipetti of Altoona, and Colton Gunner Johannides of New Ringgold; daughter, Amy Jo Pipetti, and her fiancé, Ty Johannides, of Altoona; brother, Scott Larry Neifert, and his wife, Nadine, of San Antonio, TX; sister, JoAnn Star Kasel, and her husband, Mike, of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jackson, Spence and Luna Pipetti; paternal grandmother, Mabel Schuetrumpf, and her husband, Norman, of Sug-arloaf; and two nieces and one nephew.
She was predeceased by her father, Larry Neifert, in 2004.
A 1982 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Wanda earned her cosmetology license from Empire Beauty School of Pottsville. She operated Design Inspirations by Wanda in East Freedom for over 10 years and worked for Pittsburgh Glass Works. Relocating home to be close to family, Wanda most recently worked at East Penn Manufacturing in Quality Control.
A member of Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township, Wanda enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and planting in her flower garden.
She will be missed by all.
Services: A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Russell Campbell to officiate. Friends may call in church from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, New Ringgold.
Memorials in her name will be used to establish a college fund for her son, Colton Gunner Johannides. Please make memorials to Frederick B. Johannides, 18 Sycamore Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Wanda may be sent to www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 21, 2019