Wayne Carson Gaston Obituary
Wayne Carson Gaston
Wayne Carson Gaston, 72, of Summer Mountain Road, East Penn Township, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Emma C. (Eckhart) Gaston.
He was a member of Dinkey Memorial Church, Ashfield.
He was a graduate of the former Churchman Business School and Alvernia University, Reading.
He was an accountant for Daimler Chrysler and Bank of America for 27 years before retiring.
Wayne was also a farmer and loved going door to door to see his customers.
Survivors: three sons, Wayne Jr., and fiancee Ayla Hoffman, Carson, and wife Danielle, and Leroy, all of Lehighton; grandchildren, Cera, Kelsey, Paige, Makala, Dominic, Emma, Leona, Lincoln, Levi; and a step-grandson, Riley.
Service: All services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Mayes- Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport.
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020
