Wayne F. Engle Sr.
Wayne F. Engle Sr., 83, of Mill Street, Bowmanstown, died peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Albina M. (Pinto) Engle since July 13, 1957.
Born in Weissport, he was a son of the late Norman A. Sr. and Lillian B. (Folk) Engle.
Wayne was employed as a commercial insurance adjuster/inspector for Erie Insurance, Allentown, retiring in 1999. Previously, he was a self-
empl-oyed home builder.
Wayne was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown.
He was an Eagle Scout, and former Boy Scout leader for several years. A member, past president, and treasurer of the Bowmanstown-Parryville Lions Club, he was also the Bowmanstown representative for the Carbon County Planning Commission.
Wayne was a board member of the Palmerton Hungarian Club, Assistant Caretaker of Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Bowmanstown, and a past president of the Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Company.
A 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of Lehighton Lodge No. 621 F&AM and the Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors: Wife; daughters, Christine A., wife of Jeffrey Borger, of Bethlehem, Colleen E., wife of Dieter Agate, of New Windsor, MD, and Kathryn M., wife of Hector Guillen, of Southport, CT; son, Wayne F. Jr., and wife Doreen, of Saraland, AL; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Nathaniel, Mitchel, Mary Ailise, Joshua, Francisco, and Maribelle; two great-grandchildren, Abel and Eden; sister, Sandra, wife of Bruce Kuntz, of Bowmanstown; brothers, Larry, and wife Sandy, Ronald, Norman A. Jr., and wife Kathryn, and Terrell, and wife Sharlene, all of Bowmanstown; sister-inlaw, Doris Engle of Northampton; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Richard and Nelson.
Services: Noon, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 Ore St., Bowmanstown. Call, 10 a.m.-noon in the church. Masonic services, 11:45 a.m. Private interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Bowmanstown-Parryville Lions Club, PO Box 300, Bowmanstown, PA 18030.
Published in Times News on Feb. 25, 2020