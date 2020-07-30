1/1
Wayne H. Whitehead
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Wayne Horace Whitehead, 73, of East White Bear Drive, Summit Hill, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of JoAnne (Vaiana) Whitehead. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniv-ersary on July 24.
Born and raised in Sum-mit Hill, he was a son of the late Horace and Mary (Whiteman) Whitehead.
He was a member of the last graduating class of Summit Hill High School, Class of 1964.
He retired from Air Products in 2007.
Wayne was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and among his many passions were breeding and training beagles for field trials and anything and everything related to his two grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, the Carbon Beagle Club, Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, Tamaqua Pistol & Rifle Club and Carbon Masonic Lodge, having served as a past Grand Master.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jennifer, wife of David Horvath of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Mena Jo and LJ Horvath; a sister, Louise, wife of Stanley Zuber of Summit Hill; two brothers-in-law, Peter Matyascik of Summit Hill and Jerry Vaiana, and his wife Doris, in Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Radocha of Allentown. Wayne was also an uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.
He was also preceded in death by a son, John and a sister, Faye Matyascik.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
AUG
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
