Wayne R. Behler Jr.

Wayne R. Behler Jr. passed away on March 12, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wayne lived mostly in the Lehighton/Weissport area until he retired 10 years ago from J&R Slaw and moved to South Carolina with his life partner Judith Will-ingham.

Wayne loved watching NA-SCAR and WWE. He and Judy enjoyed feeding the wildlife that lived on their country land.

Those who knew Wayne knew he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who asked. He was a devoted life partner to Judy and a generous and loving father to his children, Jason Behler, Wesley Behler (passed away in 1994), Kelly Willingham and Kim Noel.

Wayne left behind four wonderful grandchildren and many other family members.

A celebration of life was held at Wayne and Judy's home on July 4, 2019, which would have been their 31st anniversary of sharing their lives together.

All condolence cards for his family can be sent to Judith Willingham, 1301 Ralph Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Any cards that were sent to St. Matthews in Franklin Township were not given to her. Published in Times News on July 12, 2019