Wayne W. SmithWayne W. Smith, 76, of Kunkletown, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of the late Leona L. (Getz) Smith. They celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.He owned and operated Wayne Smith Masonry for 15 years.Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Allison Smith and the late Irene (Gower) Smith.He was a former member of the Western Pocono Jaycees and the Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club, and was also very involved in short track racing throughout the years.He enjoyed hunting and golfing in the Men's Monday Night Twilight Golf League at Indian Mountain Golf Course.He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.Surviving are two sons, Bryan K., and his fiancée, Suzy Hahn, and Eric L.; a brother, Daryl, and his wife, Fern; and a nephew, Tracy Brotzman, and his wife, Denise.Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. Deborah K. Scheffey officiating. Burial of ashes will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596, Kunkletown, PA 18058.