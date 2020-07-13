1/
Wayne W. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne W. Smith
Wayne W. Smith, 76, of Kunkletown, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of the late Leona L. (Getz) Smith. They celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.
He owned and operated Wayne Smith Masonry for 15 years.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Allison Smith and the late Irene (Gower) Smith.
He was a former member of the Western Pocono Jaycees and the Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club, and was also very involved in short track racing throughout the years.
He enjoyed hunting and golfing in the Men's Monday Night Twilight Golf League at Indian Mountain Golf Course.
He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving are two sons, Bryan K., and his fiancée, Suzy Hahn, and Eric L.; a brother, Daryl, and his wife, Fern; and a nephew, Tracy Brotzman, and his wife, Denise.
Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. Deborah K. Scheffey officiating. Burial of ashes will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kresge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Kresge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Nadene Cornell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved