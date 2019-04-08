Welles C. Steigerwalt

Welles C. Steigerwalt, 91, of West Penn Township, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale.

Survived by his wife of 68 years, Pearl R. (Malick) Steigerwalt, of Golf Road, Tamaqua; sons, Robert A. Steigerwalt, and his wife Pauline, and Dennis C. Steigerwalt, and his wife Vinnett, both of Tamaqua; daughter, Linda, wife of Ron Snyder, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Noel, Trudyann, Audrey Lynn and Mark; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene, wife of Richard Breiner, and Fern Osenbach, both of Tamaqua; many nieces and nephews.

Welles retired from the former J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills and was a farmer. He was a member of Holiness Church of Andreas.

He was predeceased by sister, Grace Reinhart; brothers, William, Herman, LeRoy and Howard Steigerwalt Jr.

Born in West Penn Township a son of the late Howard Sr. and Emma (Kemmerer) Steigerwalt.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Rev. E. Clifford Taylor to officiate. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Welles can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary