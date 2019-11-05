|
|
Wilbert W. Hawk
Wilbert W. Hawk, 94, of Effort, and formerly of Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, in Brookmont Healthcare Center.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a loving son of the late Wilson and Mabel (George) Hawk.
He was a member of St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown.
Wilbert was a farmer for all of his life. He was also a loving and caring son who took great care of his mother for many years. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by four nieces, Lillian Leslie of McAlisterville, LaRue Altemose of Effort, Lorraine Stroup of Palmerton and Patty Hawk of Kunkletown; three nephews, Gary Gower of Palmerton, Curtis Gower of Andreas and Lowell Gower of Andreas; Helen Gower of Kunkletown; and many great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by good friends Ellen Cauthen and Kay Chain.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Hawk, Viola Gower and Mildred Gower; a brother, Walter Hawk; and a nephew, Elvin Gower.
Service: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019