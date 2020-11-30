Wilbur S.
Ackerman Jr.
Wilbur S "Sunny" Ackerman Jr., 87, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Elizabeth Jane Ackerman. They were married for 47 amazing years.
Born on July 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Wilbur S. Ackerman Sr. and Eleanor (Brown) Ackerman.
He was a graduate of Summit Hill High School Class of 1951. Upon graduation, Wilbur served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1958 being stationed in California and Japan.
Wilbur worked at Eastern Diversified Metals of Hometown, then Silberline of Hometown for 20 plus years from which he retired.
Wilber enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to various destinations with his wife. Wilbur was an avid golfer, participating in various golfing leagues throughout his life.
Surviving, along with his wife; his brother, Ronald Ackerman of Massachusetts; his sons Gregory Bartek of Lansford, Joe Bartek, and his wife Heather, of Nesquehoning; daughter, Joanne Rousseau, and her husband Claude, of West Springfield, Massachusetts; grand-daughters Alyssa Bartek of Lansford, Ashley Kehl, and her husband Todd, of Alexandria, Louisiana; great-granddaughter Madison Kehl, who was Wilber's pride and joy. They shared an incredible bond that will never be broken.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Ackerman and Gary Ackerman.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.