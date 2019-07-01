|
William Ruff
Willard William Ruff, 90, formerly of East Fourth Street, Lehighton passed away Friday, June 28, at the Summit Nursing Home in Lehighton.
He was a son of the late Robert and Eva (Solt) Ruff.
He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was employed as a brakeman by the Jersey Central Railroad before retiring.
Willard enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing sports, softball and baseball. He also was a Phillies and Eagles fan.
He was a member of Jacobs U.C.C. Church in Weissport and a member of Lehighton Fire Company.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Esther Ronenius and Doris Cusanelli; and brothers, Richard and Harold.
Service: A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Pastor Eunice Hearn officiating. Call 12:30-1:30 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Franklin Heights Cemetery.
Published in Times News on July 1, 2019