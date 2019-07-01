Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard W. Ruff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard W. Ruff Obituary
Willard
William Ruff
Willard William Ruff, 90, formerly of East Fourth Street, Lehighton passed away Friday, June 28, at the Summit Nursing Home in Lehighton.
He was a son of the late Robert and Eva (Solt) Ruff.
He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was employed as a brakeman by the Jersey Central Railroad before retiring.
Willard enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing sports, softball and baseball. He also was a Phillies and Eagles fan.
He was a member of Jacobs U.C.C. Church in Weissport and a member of Lehighton Fire Company.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Esther Ronenius and Doris Cusanelli; and brothers, Richard and Harold.
Service: A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with Pastor Eunice Hearn officiating. Call 12:30-1:30 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Franklin Heights Cemetery.
Published in Times News on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now