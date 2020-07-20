William A. Nace Jr.

William "Louie" A. Nace Jr., of Lehighton, passed away July 18, 2020, in his home. He was the companion of Caryl Valdez of Lehighton.

William "Louie" was born May 4, 1962, a son to William Sr. and Naomi (Smith) Nace in Leh-ighton.

William is survived by his parents William Sr. and Naomi; sisters Mary Jane, wife of Raymond Stuckley, Trudy, wife of Wesley Blew Jr., and Tammy, all of Lehighton, Patricia, wife of Matt Palka, of Jim Thorpe; and a brother, Kyle of Lehighton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

William was an active member of the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1.

Service: A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, in the David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe, at 8 p.m. Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Follow social distancing and CDC rules.





