1/1
William A. Nace Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Nace Jr.
William "Louie" A. Nace Jr., of Lehighton, passed away July 18, 2020, in his home. He was the companion of Caryl Valdez of Lehighton.
William "Louie" was born May 4, 1962, a son to William Sr. and Naomi (Smith) Nace in Leh-ighton.
William is survived by his parents William Sr. and Naomi; sisters Mary Jane, wife of Raymond Stuckley, Trudy, wife of Wesley Blew Jr., and Tammy, all of Lehighton, Patricia, wife of Matt Palka, of Jim Thorpe; and a brother, Kyle of Lehighton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
William was an active member of the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1.
Service: A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, in the David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe, at 8 p.m. Calling hours are 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Follow social distancing and CDC rules.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 Center Street
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
570-325-8322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by David J. Stianche Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved