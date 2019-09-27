|
William A. Naratil
William Albert Naratil, 82, of Hackettstown, N.J., died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Mary (Bilinski) Naratil. They were married for 53 years.
Born and rai-sed in Palmer-ton, he was a son of the late William A. and Geraldine (Ruch) Naratil.
He attended Stephen S. Palmer High School, played high school and college football, served as a diesel engineman in the U.S. Navy, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Kutztown University.
He was the librarian at Hackettstown High School for over 30 years and served on the Hackettstown Public Library Board.
Naratil coached high school baseball and football; was the athletic director; and found his niche coaching cross country and track, where he helmed many championship teams. He was the 1997-1998 Skylands Conference Coach of the Year and the 1990 N.J. Herald Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the NJICA Hall of Fame in 1989.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Joanna, and her partner Marian Thomas, and Elizabeth, and her husband, Chris; a son, William, and his wife, Marybeth; four grandchildren, Kathryn, Micah, William Philip and Martina; and three siblings, Dorothy Muthard, Carol Quinn and Joseph "Teddy" Naratil, all of Palmerton.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Naratil.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, 305 High St., Hackettstown. Interment, Union Cemetery, Hackettstown. Call 4-8 p.m. Monday, Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High St., Hackettstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church. Online condolences me be sent to www.cochranfuneral.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 27, 2019