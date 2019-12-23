|
William A. Sakusky
William A. "Bill" Sakusky, 70, of Bern Township, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in his home.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of Gladys A. (Hoffman) Sakusky of Tamaqua and the late William A. Sak-usky.
Bill is surviv-ed by his wife and best friend, Pamela B. (Bix-ler) Sakusky; his daughter, Amy, wife of Michael Jaromnak of Mt. Penn; his stepson, Steve Beidler, and his wife, Janine, of Exeter; two grandsons, Griffin and Sullivan; a sister, Barbara (Sakusky), wife of Charles Kleinhagen of Blue Springs, MO; a brother-in-law, Thomas Bixler, and his wife Jane, of Williamsport; a sister-in-law, Julie Bixler, wife of the late David Bixler, of Exeter; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Marian High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He received a bachelor of science degree in social studies from Mansfield State College, where he participated in football and baseball. He did graduate studies at Temple University and Lehigh University and received a Master Equivalency degree.
Bill began his teaching career at the former St. Joseph Elementary School, Summit Hill, where he taught for two years, and then taught at Hamburg School District for 34 years.
While at St. Joe's, he coached the CYO basketball team into the playoffs for two years. At Hamburg, Bill coached baseball, basketball and football. He was a football coach for the Hamburg Hawks for 33 years, taking on the job of head coach from 1983 to 1995, winning the IC title in 1985 and had more wins than any other coach. He was also an assistant coach at Exeter High School for five seasons, including 1997, when the Eagles won the IC title.
Bill was selected as B.C.F.C.A. All County and Inter County Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988. He was inducted into the Berks County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Hamburg Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Marian High School Sports Hall of Fame and Carbon County Chapter of PA Sports Hall of Fame. Over the course of six years, he served as an officer of the Berks County Football Coaches Association.
Bill was a life-long Notre Dame fan and also supported all the Philadelphia sports teams. Family, fishing and football all made him happy. He always had a laugh when people called him "The Godfather of Hamburg Area Football."
Service: Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, The Bridge Church, 3561 Old 22, Hamburg. Private interment, Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Call 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Hamburg Athletic Fund, c/o Aaron Menapace, 701 Windsor St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences can be offered at www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 23, 2019