William Anthony Alvin III

William Anthony Alvin III (Bill), 38, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with his wife Kathleen of eight years by his side.

Born in Philadelphia, the eldest son of Barbara (Veasey) Alvin and the late William Alvin II.

Bill graduated from Jim Thorpe High School and attended Carbon County Community College.

Bill will be sadly missed by his sister, Laura Alvin (Omar); and his brother, Timothy Alvin; his paternal grandmother, Rosalie Alvin; his nieces and nephews, Gianna, Jema and Avery Alvin, Catlin, Devin, Jillian, Johnny and Kira Rogers, Bryson and Bella Rios, Ricky and Ryan Salvati; his trusted side kick, Max;

his mother-in-law, Rosemarie Salvati; sisters-in-law, Kristen Rogers (John) and Lauren Salvati; brothers-in-law, Richard Salvati; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Service: His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.





