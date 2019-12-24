Home

William B. Roberts Sr. Obituary
William B.
Roberts Sr.
William B. Roberts Sr., 76, of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Stephanie (Tower) Roberts. They were married for 42 years last Jan. 6.
He was previously married to Theresa Carr.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a truck driver.
Born in the Bahamas on May 7, 1943, he was a son of the late Thomas and Birgie (Malone) Roberts.
He was of the Christian faith.
Surviving in addition to his widow are 12 children, Marguerite, Bernadette, Patricia, William Jr., Richard, Natalie, Avery, Ashley, Terrence, Tiffany, Ammon and David; three sisters, Virgie, Marva and Marina; two brothers, Thomas and George; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister Macie.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Mrs. Roberts, 734 Bridge St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019
