Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
570-645-2066
William Brown Obituary
William Brown
William "Brownie" Brown, 61, of Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township.
He worked most of his career doing auto body work and most recently worked for Dunn's Tree Farm.
Born in Burlington, N.J., on April 16, 1958, he was a son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (DeCamp) Brown.
He was of the Christian faith.
He enjoyed doing auto body work and fixing cars.
Surviving are a sister, Donna Brown of Lansford; his companion, Kathy Simmons of Tamaqua; and two nephews, Steven and Zachary Card.
He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Walter, Clinton "Pat," Harvey, Keith, Kevin and Ricky; and two sisters, Joanne and Barbara.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit
www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019
